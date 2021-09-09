PlutusDeFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. PlutusDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00062921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.55 or 0.00173832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00044772 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PLT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

