PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Gap Up to $18.10

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $18.74. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 4,733 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $489.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 16.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 19.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 41.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

