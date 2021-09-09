PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 28,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 253,577 shares.The stock last traded at $29.57 and had previously closed at $28.76.

Several research firms recently commented on PMVP. Guggenheim began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 21,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $742,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $36,560.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 405,195 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,125. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 58,105 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

