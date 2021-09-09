PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 23,242 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,752 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 444.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the airline’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.13 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

