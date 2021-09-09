PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $34,684,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 18.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145,665 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $85.49 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.37.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

