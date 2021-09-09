Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,837 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Polaris worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Polaris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 2,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Polaris by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

