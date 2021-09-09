Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Holdings Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 525.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.07% of Polaris worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Polaris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 2,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Polaris stock opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.31. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.