Polkamarkets (POLK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $995,199.00

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $17.01 million and $995,199.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000853 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00061303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.20 or 0.00164541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00044036 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

