Polkamon (PMON) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Polkamon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkamon has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polkamon has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00065035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00131047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00192375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,455.35 or 1.00194294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.16 or 0.07279507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.77 or 0.00834190 BTC.

Polkamon Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

