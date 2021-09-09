PolkaWar Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.76 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00065170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00132458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00191651 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,524.86 or 1.00136635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.91 or 0.07259594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.49 or 0.00838301 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,987,712 coins and its circulating supply is 12,737,712 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.