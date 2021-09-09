Polker (PKR) Reaches Market Cap of $3.34 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Polker coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $5.36 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polker has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00064609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00131817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00191677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,604.73 or 1.00133917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.33 or 0.07183405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.07 or 0.00827349 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,568,833 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

