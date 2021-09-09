Polychain Monsters Trading 29.5% Lower This Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.71 or 0.00031517 BTC on exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $49.41 million and $4.14 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00061870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00169758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

PMON is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,388,069 coins and its circulating supply is 3,357,812 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

