Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,014.14

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and last traded at GBX 1,390.50 ($18.17), with a volume of 1711112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,435 ($18.75).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,780 ($23.26).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,529.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,751.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of £6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

About Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

