Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle Sells 14,000 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $322,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $107,195.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $233,880.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00.

NASDAQ PRCH traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.31. 862,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,962. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.11. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $24.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

PRCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

