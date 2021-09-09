Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSTL. TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.12. 54,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,680. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $261.14 million, a PE ratio of 273.14 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 89.00%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

