Powerledger (POWR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.21 Million

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $177.50 million and approximately $26.21 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Powerledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00061148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00163718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043970 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,585,997 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Powerledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.