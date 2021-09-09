Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.42.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering set a C$42.31 price objective on Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital set a C$80.00 price objective on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$41.37 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$15.80 and a 12-month high of C$54.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$550.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The business had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million. Research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

