Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Preformed Line Products worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robotti Robert bought a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth $688,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 20.5% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 11.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 23.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

PLPC stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $334.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

