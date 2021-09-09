Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.91

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.91 and last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 4639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.32.

PINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Premier’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Premier by 85.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Premier by 66.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

