PRIA Market Cap Tops $216,945.94 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. PRIA has a market capitalization of $216,945.94 and approximately $1,674.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00006668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00062921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.55 or 0.00173832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00044772 BTC.

About PRIA

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

