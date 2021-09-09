Primecoin (XPM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.08 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,654,470 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

