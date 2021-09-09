Privatix Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,436.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Privatix has a total market cap of $69,400.68 and approximately $25,436.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00061665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00171365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00045263 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

