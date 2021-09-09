Priveterra Acquisition (NASDAQ:PMGM) Shares Down 0.5%

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter worth $106,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter worth $161,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $260,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

