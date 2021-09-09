Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

PRVA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ PRVA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 284,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.47. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $57,686,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

