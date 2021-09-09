Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.87

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 4646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

PRVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

