Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) PT Raised to C$3.10 at CIBC

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.70 to C$3.10 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.16% from the company’s previous close.

Probe Metals stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.90. 124,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,172. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.67. The firm has a market cap of C$248.07 million and a PE ratio of -22.74. Probe Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.26 and a 52 week high of C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Probe Metals will post -0.0623188 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

