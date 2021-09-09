Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Price Target Raised to C$3.10

Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.70 to C$3.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PROBF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.59. 23,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,018. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Probe Metals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.71.

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

