Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Price Target Raised to C$3.10

Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.70 to C$3.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:PROBF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.59. 23,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,018. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Probe Metals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.71.
Probe Metals Company Profile
See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.