Prometeus Price Tops $19.41 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $319.26 million and $23.76 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $19.41 or 0.00041400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00062745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00172942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00044581 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars.

