Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. 561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 148,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $55,354,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $51,727,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $36,623,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $33,745,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after buying an additional 593,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

