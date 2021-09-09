ProQR Therapeutics’ (PRQR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 355.21% from the stock’s previous close.

PRQR has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

PRQR opened at $6.81 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market cap of $341.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.51.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,059,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after buying an additional 1,414,310 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

