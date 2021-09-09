ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.66. 264,747 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.03.

