Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

PUK opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

Prudential Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.