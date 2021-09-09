PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $129.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

