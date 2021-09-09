PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.92) and the highest is ($1.48). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($6.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,573,000 after buying an additional 309,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,743,000 after buying an additional 310,792 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,324,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

