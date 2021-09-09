Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.18. 206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 113,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $656.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

