PWR Coin (PWR) Price Hits $0.0000

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. PWR Coin has a market cap of $447,905.39 and $1.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded 76.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,339.60 or 0.99966147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052708 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.93 or 0.00895100 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.06 or 0.00435904 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.00316183 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00068910 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005212 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.