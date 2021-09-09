Pyrk Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 55% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 57.9% higher against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $62,843.21 and $75.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004735 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008837 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.