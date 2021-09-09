Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Increased by Analyst

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile
Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.
