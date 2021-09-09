Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Increased by Analyst

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.