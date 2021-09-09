Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.00. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $33.27 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $11.66 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.60.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,905.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,793.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,555.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,940.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $41,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

