Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Decreased by Scotiabank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) – Scotiabank lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Scotiabank also issued estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $800.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.98 million.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.