Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SilverBow Resources, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverBow Resources in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday.

SBOW opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $279.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 2.67. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.