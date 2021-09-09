Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for RF Industries, Ltd. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for RF Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. RF Industries has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $11.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RF Industries during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter worth about $117,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $88,162.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,235.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

