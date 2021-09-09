QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.53

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 505690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $539.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. This is a boost from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of QIWI by 113.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QIWI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QIWI in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in QIWI by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 54,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QIWI in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIWI Company Profile (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

