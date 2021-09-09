Qtum (QTUM) One Day Volume Hits $679.78 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Qtum has a market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $679.78 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $14.38 or 0.00030804 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,718,851 coins and its circulating supply is 98,685,048 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

