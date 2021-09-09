QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Decreased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after buying an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $162,231,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.72. The company had a trading volume of 85,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918,279. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

