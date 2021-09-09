Quant (QNT) Price Tops $310.76

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. Quant has a market cap of $3.75 billion and approximately $197.96 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $310.76 or 0.00672236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 66.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001632 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.96 or 0.01241604 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000059 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

