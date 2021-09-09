Quarta-Rad (OTCMKTS:QURT) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Quarta-Rad, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QURT)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72.

About Quarta-Rad (OTCMKTS:QURT)

Quarta-Rad, Inc distributes and sells detection devices for homeowners, homebuilders, and home renovation contractors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company sells radiation detection equipment, including RADEX RD1503, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1706, a hand-held radiation detector; RADEX RD1008, a radiation detection device that provides readings for Gamma- and Beta- radiation values; RADEX RD1212, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1212-BT, a hand-held radiation detector with Bluetooth; and RADEX RD ONE, a compact personal radiation detector.

