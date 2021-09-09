Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 1.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.15% of Quest Diagnostics worth $23,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,171. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $106.98 and a 12-month high of $158.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.75.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

