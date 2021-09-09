Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:RAIFY opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

