Raise (RAISE) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. Raise has a market cap of $44,387.89 and approximately $2.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raise has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00062256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00175212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00045552 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

